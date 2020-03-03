STRFKR announce US tour and release “Never the Same” video

Portland-based indie rockers STRFKR have announced a US tour with one Canadian stop for this spring. The tour will start in April and run through June with The Undercover Dream Lovers playing support. STRFKR also released a lyric video for their new digital single “Never the Same”. The band released their fifth studio album Being No One, Going Nowhere in 2016 on Polyvinyl Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 27Port City Music HallPortland, ME
Apr 28College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
Apr 29RoyaleBoston, MA
Apr 30Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
May 019:30 ClubWashington, D.C.
May 02Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
May 03The NationalRichmond, VA
May 05The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
May 06Victory NorthSavannah, GA
May 07Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
May 08The Mill & MineKnoxville, TN
May 09Headliners Music HallLouisville, KY
May 10Newport Music HallColumbus, OH
May 12Madrid TheatreKansas City, MO
May 13First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
May 14Turner Hall BallroomMilwaukee, WI
May 15Thalia HallChicago, IL
Jun 04The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA
Jun 05The NovoLos Angeles, CA
Jun 06The Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CA
Jun 09The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Jun 11Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC
Jun 12Wonder BallroomPortland, OR
Jun 15Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
Jun 16The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 17Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Jun 19Canton HallDallas, TX
Jun 20Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (Stubb's Bar-B-Q)Austin, TX
Jun 21White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Jun 22Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Jun 24The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co.Santa Fe, NM
Jun 25The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Jun 26Brooklyn Bowl Las VegasLas Vegas, NV