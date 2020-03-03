Portland-based indie rockers STRFKR have announced a US tour with one Canadian stop for this spring. The tour will start in April and run through June with The Undercover Dream Lovers playing support. STRFKR also released a lyric video for their new digital single “Never the Same”. The band released their fifth studio album Being No One, Going Nowhere in 2016 on Polyvinyl Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 27
|Port City Music Hall
|Portland, ME
|Apr 28
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|Apr 29
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|Apr 30
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 01
|9:30 Club
|Washington, D.C.
|May 02
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 03
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|May 05
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|May 06
|Victory North
|Savannah, GA
|May 07
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|May 08
|The Mill & Mine
|Knoxville, TN
|May 09
|Headliners Music Hall
|Louisville, KY
|May 10
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH
|May 12
|Madrid Theatre
|Kansas City, MO
|May 13
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 14
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI
|May 15
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 04
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|Jun 05
|The Novo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 06
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|Jun 09
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 11
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC
|Jun 12
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Jun 15
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|Jun 16
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 17
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Jun 19
|Canton Hall
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 20
|Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (Stubb's Bar-B-Q)
|Austin, TX
|Jun 21
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Jun 22
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Jun 24
|The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co.
|Santa Fe, NM
|Jun 25
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 26
|Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV