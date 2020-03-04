Ratboys announce European tour

Chicago-based indie rockers Ratboys will be hitting the road in Europe this May. Remember Sports will be playing support. Ratboys will be touring North America this spring. Ratboys released The Printer’s Devil February 28, 2020 on Topshelf Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 20RhizVienna, AT
May 21MochvaraZagreb, HR
May 22Redzone Art BarVerona, IT
May 23AstoriaTorino, IT
May 26TBAMunchen, DE
May 27Juha WestStuttgart, DE
May 281999Paris, FR
May 29The ChameleonNottingham, UK
May 31Glad CafeGlasgow, UK
Jun 02The ExchangeBristol, UK
Jun 03The LexingtonLondon, UK
Jun 04BlondGhent, BE
Jun 05Schmitt HelmHeidelberg, DE
Jun 06Oettinger VillaDarmstadt, DE
Jun 07Z-BauNuremberg, DE
Jun 10SchokoladenBerlin, DE