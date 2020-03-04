Chicago-based indie rockers Ratboys will be hitting the road in Europe this May. Remember Sports will be playing support. Ratboys will be touring North America this spring. Ratboys released The Printer’s Devil February 28, 2020 on Topshelf Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 20
|Rhiz
|Vienna, AT
|May 21
|Mochvara
|Zagreb, HR
|May 22
|Redzone Art Bar
|Verona, IT
|May 23
|Astoria
|Torino, IT
|May 26
|TBA
|Munchen, DE
|May 27
|Juha West
|Stuttgart, DE
|May 28
|1999
|Paris, FR
|May 29
|The Chameleon
|Nottingham, UK
|May 31
|Glad Cafe
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 02
|The Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Jun 03
|The Lexington
|London, UK
|Jun 04
|Blond
|Ghent, BE
|Jun 05
|Schmitt Helm
|Heidelberg, DE
|Jun 06
|Oettinger Villa
|Darmstadt, DE
|Jun 07
|Z-Bau
|Nuremberg, DE
|Jun 10
|Schokoladen
|Berlin, DE