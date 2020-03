11 hours ago by John Gentile

Metallica wants to send you records in the mail. Similar to the Sub Pop singles club or the NOFX singles club, Metallica will offer a subscription service starting open through Tuesday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m. For the first year, the band says they send out four records, which will include 7-inch records containing demos and rarities. We'll let you know if more details are released.