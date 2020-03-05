Flavor Flav does not like Trump

As you may know, Public Enemy is in the midst of internal discord. To briefly summarize, last week, Public Enemy stated that they were going to play a Bernie Sanders rally on march 1. Just after that, Flavor Flav sent the Sanders campaign a cease and desist, telling them to not use any of Flav's intellectual property. Chuck D then stated that "Public Enemy Radio" and not "Public Enemy" was playing the benefit. Chuck then stated that Flavor Flav was kicked out of PE and that he had been on thin ice since Flavor Flav failed to appear at a Harry Bellafonte tribute in 2016. Chuck D then stated that all subsequent PE-related tours were actually shows by Public Enemy Radio and not Public Enemy.

Since then, various sources have suggested that Flavor Flav is a Trump supporter. Yesterday, the Flav made it clear that this is not the case. He said to the Guardian: "I don’t have anything against Bernie. I think he’s a good person and I wish him luck. I think they’re all good people. Except Trump. Some people tried to say I did this because I’m a Trump supporter and that’s not true. Fuck Trump!"

Around the time Chuck kicked Flav out of the group, Chuck also stated: … last final note the last final note was my last straw was long ago. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t do that."