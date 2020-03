8 hours ago by John Gentile

Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth has opened up a pop-up record shop in London. It's called Ecstatic Peace Library and it's in London's Hackney Neighborhood. The store is open now and moore sttaed: "We are giving it a month or so. If it works, we’ll keep on keepin’ on." In addition to records, the shop sells art, prints, T-shirts, zines, and books. You van check it out at: 96 Stoke Newington Church St in Hackney, London.