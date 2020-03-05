Vixen77 recording debut album

Philadelphia's Vixen77 are recording their debut full-length. The band's Caitlin Walker stated: "We just spent a long weekend in NY recording the first @77vixen7777 full length record with @petedonnelly. It was a lovely experience staying in his home, hanging out with his beautiful family, being in nature, creating an amazing record, and bonding with the ladies I love and appreciate so much love." The band previously released a single, which you can hear right here. Their debut EP preceded that recording, as well.