Ramones, Iggy Pop, Bowie, Replacements to release albums on RSD

by John Gentile
Record Store Day 2020 has revealed its initial releases for 2020. The event is April 18 and the ambassador this year is Brandi Carlisle. This year's record store day includes a new Ramones live album called It's Alive II, a 1991 live album by Iggy Pop, an acoustic set by David Bowie, a three LP live Replacements album, a 1982 live set by Alice Cooper, a couple of Cure reissues, a live album by Gun Club, a Bob Mould reissue, a Tegan and Sara 12-inch, a Wurm 7-inch, a Death Piggy 12-inch, a Refused live album, a Johnny Thunders re-release and more. Check out the full list here.