Motorists (Tough Age, Feel Alright) to release “From The Wreckage” EP

Toronto's Motorists are gearing up to release a 6-song EP titled From the Wreckage . The power-pop group features a trio of Calgary transplants, with Feel Alright 's Craig Fahner and Matt Learoyd up front and Jesse Locke ( Tough Age , Chandra , Simply Saucer ) behind the kit. A limited run of cassettes arrives this weekend on Planet of the Tapes , coinciding with a release show Saturday night in the basement of Toronto comic shop The Beguiling with support from No Frills and Safe.

Locke jested on Twitter that they're going for a "punk Sloan" sound on the outing. As the songs here pair tight jangle-punk with Fahner's world-weary vocals, that's not a bad description. You can find a video for the track "Go Back" on YouTube now or snag the digitals at Bandcamp.

