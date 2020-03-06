Anthrax's Joey Belladonna starts Journey cover band

Joey Belladonna, singer of Anthrax, announced a new project earlier this week. He has started a Journey cover band. It's called Journey Beyond and their first show is tonight at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia. Belladonna stated: "I am happy to announce the debut of JOURNEY BEYOND, a tribute to the legendary band JOURNEY. It is my pleasure to welcome my new band out of Nashville and we are very excited to hit the stage together. We are excited to be performing a night of JOURNEY's timeless hits and we look forward to seeing some new fans in the crowd!"

Interestingly, Belladonna previously covered journey on Anthrax's 2013 EP Anthems. He also tried out for Anthrax by singing a journey cover.