X and Violent Femmes announce tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Los Angeles-based punk band X and Milwaukee-based alt rockers Violent Femmes have announced they will be heading out on tour together around the US and Canada this spring. X released their compilation album The Best: Make the Music Go Bang! in 2004 on Elektra Records/Rhino Entertainment. Violent Femmes released their tenth studio album Hotel Last Resort in 2019 on Add It Up Productions and PIAS Recordings. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 28The PalaceMinneapolis, MN
May 29RiversideMilwaukee, WI
May 30RadiusChicago, IL
May 31Royal OakDetriot, MI
Jun 02Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Jun 04House of BluesBoston, MA
Jun 05Hunter TheaterNorth Adams, MA
Jun 06Stony Pony Summer StageAsbury Park, NJ
Jun 07AnthemWashington, DC
Jun 08The MetPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 10Pier 17New York, NY