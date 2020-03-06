Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Los Angeles-based punk band X and Milwaukee-based alt rockers Violent Femmes have announced they will be heading out on tour together around the US and Canada this spring. X released their compilation album The Best: Make the Music Go Bang! in 2004 on Elektra Records/Rhino Entertainment. Violent Femmes released their tenth studio album Hotel Last Resort in 2019 on Add It Up Productions and PIAS Recordings. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 28
|The Palace
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 29
|Riverside
|Milwaukee, WI
|May 30
|Radius
|Chicago, IL
|May 31
|Royal Oak
|Detriot, MI
|Jun 02
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 04
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Jun 05
|Hunter Theater
|North Adams, MA
|Jun 06
|Stony Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Jun 07
|Anthem
|Washington, DC
|Jun 08
|The Met
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 10
|Pier 17
|New York, NY