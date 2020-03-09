Northern Ireland's Gas Hands (ex-Lost Avenue) have released a new single via Spotify. "I'm Not In Love (With You)" is the band's second stand-alone single, following 2019's "Move." The band is currently in production of their debut EP, with an expected release in September of this year.
Gas Hands is also kicking off their first tour of the UK, and you can check out the new single, and the dates of that tour, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 07
|Sandinos
|Derry, UK
|Mar 10
|Jacaranda
|Liverpool, UK
|Mar 11
|The Millbank
|Rhyl, UK
|Mar 12
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Mar 13
|The Bee’s Mou
|Brighton, UK
|Mar 15
|Gulliver’s
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 19
|Bloc
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 21
|Conroy’s Basement
|Dundee, UK
|Mar 22
|The Bull
|Gateshead, UK