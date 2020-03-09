Gas Hands: “I'm Not In Love (With You)”

Gas Hands
by Streams

Northern Ireland's Gas Hands (ex-Lost Avenue) have released a new single via Spotify. "I'm Not In Love (With You)" is the band's second stand-alone single, following 2019's "Move." The band is currently in production of their debut EP, with an expected release in September of this year.

Gas Hands is also kicking off their first tour of the UK, and you can check out the new single, and the dates of that tour, below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 07SandinosDerry, UK
Mar 10JacarandaLiverpool, UK
Mar 11The MillbankRhyl, UK
Mar 12New Cross InnLondon, UK
Mar 13The Bee’s MouBrighton, UK
Mar 15Gulliver’sManchester, UK
Mar 19BlocGlasgow, UK
Mar 21Conroy’s BasementDundee, UK
Mar 22The BullGateshead, UK