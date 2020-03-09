Northern Ireland's Gas Hands (ex-Lost Avenue) have released a new single via Spotify. "I'm Not In Love (With You)" is the band's second stand-alone single, following 2019's "Move." The band is currently in production of their debut EP, with an expected release in September of this year.

Gas Hands is also kicking off their first tour of the UK, and you can check out the new single, and the dates of that tour, below.