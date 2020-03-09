Signals Midwest announce spring tour dates (UK and Canada)

Ohio's Signals Midwest have announced a string of tour dates for this spring, which include a UK tour culminating in a stop at Manchester Punk Festival , as well as two dates in Canada including Pouzza. The band is continuing to tour in support of the recent EP Pin, which was released in the summer of last year. You can check out the video for "Sanctuary City" from that release, as well as the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 17Rad ApplesDundee, UK
Apr 18Leith DepotEdinburgh, UK
Apr 19The ParishHuddersfield, UK
Apr 20Ostrich InnPeterborough, UK
Apr 21The Black HeartLondon< UK
Apr 22Exchange BasementBristol, UK
Apr 23Hope & RuinBrighton, UK
Apr 24Secret ShowTBA
Apr 25Manchester Punk FestivalManchester, UK
May 15Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON
May 16Pouzza FestMontreal, QC