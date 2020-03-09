by Jeff Sorley Tours
Ohio's Signals Midwest have announced a string of tour dates for this spring, which include a UK tour culminating in a stop at Manchester Punk Festival , as well as two dates in Canada including Pouzza. The band is continuing to tour in support of the recent EP Pin, which was released in the summer of last year. You can check out the video for "Sanctuary City" from that release, as well as the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 17
|Rad Apples
|Dundee, UK
|Apr 18
|Leith Depot
|Edinburgh, UK
|Apr 19
|The Parish
|Huddersfield, UK
|Apr 20
|Ostrich Inn
|Peterborough, UK
|Apr 21
|The Black Heart
|London< UK
|Apr 22
|Exchange Basement
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 23
|Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 24
|Secret Show
|TBA
|Apr 25
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Manchester, UK
|May 15
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|May 16
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC