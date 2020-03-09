Diet Cig announce new album, release “Thriving”, and fall tour dates

by Em Moore
Diet Cig have announced their sophomore album Do You Wonder About Me? will be out May 1 on Frenchkiss Records. The band also released audio for their single “Thriving”. Diet Cig will be touring the UK and North America this springand have added more dates in the US and Canada for the fall. The band released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017. Check out the song and fall dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 03
|Andy Warhol Museum
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct 04
|Mahall's
|Lakewood, OH
|Oct 06
|Woodward Theater
|Cincinnati, OH
|Oct 07
|Blueberry Hill
|St Louis, MO
|Oct 08
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Oct 10
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|Oct 13
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 14
|Neurolux
|Boise, ID
|Oct 16
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Oct 17
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 18
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|Oct 21
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 22
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA