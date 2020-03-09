Diet Cig announce new album, release “Thriving”, and fall tour dates

Diet Cig
by

Diet Cig have announced their sophomore album Do You Wonder About Me? will be out May 1 on Frenchkiss Records. The band also released audio for their single “Thriving”. Diet Cig will be touring the UK and North America this springand have added more dates in the US and Canada for the fall. The band released Swear I’m Good At This in 2017. Check out the song and fall dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 03Andy Warhol MuseumPittsburgh, PA
Oct 04Mahall'sLakewood, OH
Oct 06Woodward TheaterCincinnati, OH
Oct 07Blueberry HillSt Louis, MO
Oct 08The BottleneckLawrence, KS
Oct 10Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
Oct 13Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 14NeuroluxBoise, ID
Oct 16Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BC
Oct 17NeumosSeattle, WA
Oct 18Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR
Oct 21Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Oct 22Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA