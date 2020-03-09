Smashing Pumpkins will be hitting the road in the United States this spring for their “Rock Invasion 2” tour. The band will also be opening for Guns N Roses on six of their North American stadium shows. Opening acts have not yet been announced and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6. The band released Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. in 2018 on Napalm Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 23
|The Louisville Palace
|Louisville, KY
|Apr 25
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Apr 26
|Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN
|Apr 28
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 29
|The Rust Belt
|East Moline, IL
|May 01
|Beale Street Music Festival
|Memphis, TN
|May 02
|Shaky Knees Music Festival
|Atlanta, GA
|May 03
|Hard Rock Live
|Hollywood, FL
|May 05
|North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|North Charleston, SC
|May 06
|Township Auditorium
|Columbia, SC
|May 08
|Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
|Greensboro, NC
|Jul 08
|Citizens Bank Park
|Philadelphia, PA (opening for Guns N Roses)
|Jul 11
|Comerica Park
|Detroit, MI (opening for Guns N Roses)
|Jul 13
|Rogers Centre
|Toronto, ON (opening for Guns N Roses)
|Jul 16
|Nationals Park
|Washington, DC (opening for Guns N Roses)
|Jul 18
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ (opening for Guns N Roses)
|Jul 21
|Fenway Park
|Boston, MA (opening for Guns N Roses)