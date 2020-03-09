Smashing Pumpkins will be hitting the road in the United States this spring for their “Rock Invasion 2” tour. The band will also be opening for Guns N Roses on six of their North American stadium shows. Opening acts have not yet been announced and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6. The band released Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. in 2018 on Napalm Records. Check out the dates below.