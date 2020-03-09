Smashing Pumpkins announce “Rock Invasion 2” tour (US)

Smashing Pumpkins will be hitting the road in the United States this spring for their “Rock Invasion 2” tour. The band will also be opening for Guns N Roses on six of their North American stadium shows. Opening acts have not yet been announced and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6. The band released Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. in 2018 on Napalm Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 23The Louisville PalaceLouisville, KY
Apr 2520 Monroe LiveGrand Rapids, MI
Apr 26Murat Theatre at Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN
Apr 28Ryman AuditoriumNashville, TN
Apr 29The Rust BeltEast Moline, IL
May 01Beale Street Music FestivalMemphis, TN
May 02Shaky Knees Music FestivalAtlanta, GA
May 03Hard Rock LiveHollywood, FL
May 05North Charleston Performing Arts CenterNorth Charleston, SC
May 06Township AuditoriumColumbia, SC
May 08Steven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboro, NC
Jul 08Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PA (opening for Guns N Roses)
Jul 11Comerica ParkDetroit, MI (opening for Guns N Roses)
Jul 13Rogers CentreToronto, ON (opening for Guns N Roses)
Jul 16Nationals ParkWashington, DC (opening for Guns N Roses)
Jul 18MetLife StadiumEast Rutherford, NJ (opening for Guns N Roses)
Jul 21Fenway ParkBoston, MA (opening for Guns N Roses)