Californian punks Strung Out will be touring Europe this August. These dates join their previously announced dates supporting Lagwagon on their European tour . Strung Out released their ninth studio album Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 02
|Franz Ulrich
|Kassel, DE
|Aug 03
|Alte Brauerei
|Annaberg-Buchholz, DE
|Aug 06
|Rebellion Festival
|Blackpool, UK
|Aug 07
|Underworld
|London, UK (w/ Adolescents, MDC, Spider)
|Aug 08
|Brakrock Festival
|Duffel, BE
|Aug 09
|Luckys Luke
|Trier, DE
|Aug 10
|LKA Longhorn
|Stuttgart, DE (Supporting Lagwagon)
|Aug 11
|Punkrock Holiday
|Tolmin, SI
|Aug 12
|Triebwerk
|Wiener Neustadt, AT
|Aug 13
|Club Vaudeville
|Lindau, DE (Supporting Lagwagon)
|Aug 15
|Bayfest
|Bellaria - Igea Marina, IT