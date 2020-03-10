Strung Out announce summer tour (EU)

Californian punks Strung Out will be touring Europe this August. These dates join their previously announced dates supporting Lagwagon on their European tour . Strung Out released their ninth studio album Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 02Franz UlrichKassel, DE
Aug 03Alte BrauereiAnnaberg-Buchholz, DE
Aug 06Rebellion FestivalBlackpool, UK
Aug 07UnderworldLondon, UK (w/ Adolescents, MDC, Spider)
Aug 08Brakrock FestivalDuffel, BE
Aug 09Luckys LukeTrier, DE
Aug 10LKA LonghornStuttgart, DE (Supporting Lagwagon)
Aug 11Punkrock HolidayTolmin, SI
Aug 12TriebwerkWiener Neustadt, AT
Aug 13Club VaudevilleLindau, DE (Supporting Lagwagon)
Aug 15BayfestBellaria - Igea Marina, IT