Four Chord Music Fest has announced their 2020 line-up. Blink-182, The Used, State Champs, and Four Year Strong are at the top of the bill. Four Chord Music Fest will take place July 11 at Wild Things Park in Pittsburgh/Washington, Pennsylvania. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 13. Check out the full line-up below.
Four Chord Music Fest 2020 Line-up
Blink-182
The Used
State Champs
Four Year Strong
The Ataris
Sleep On It
Patent Pending
Fortune Cove
Hit The Lights
Eternal Boy
Keep Flying
Look Out Loretta
