Four Chord Music Fest announces line-up
by Festivals & Events

Four Chord Music Fest has announced their 2020 line-up. Blink-182, The Used, State Champs, and Four Year Strong are at the top of the bill. Four Chord Music Fest will take place July 11 at Wild Things Park in Pittsburgh/Washington, Pennsylvania. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 13. Check out the full line-up below.

Four Chord Music Fest 2020 Line-up

Blink-182

The Used

State Champs

Four Year Strong

The Ataris

Sleep On It

Patent Pending

Fortune Cove

Hit The Lights

Eternal Boy

Keep Flying

Look Out Loretta

DateVenueCity
July 11Wild Things ParkPittsburgh/Washington, PA