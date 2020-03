22 hours ago by John Gentile

Although no announcement has been made by the Coachella organization, sources state that Coachella operator, Goldenvoice, has been contacting artists appearing at thus year's event (currently scheduled for Mid-April) and asking if they can play October 9-11 and 16-18 instead. No reason has been issued for this request, though most sources state that this is due to Coronavirus issues. We'll keep you updated if an offical statement is released.