Modern English to play 'After the Snow' in full on tour
UK post-punkers Modern English are touring the USA this summer. For the tour, they'll be playing After the Snow in full during the set. The tour kicks off in July. They're also releasing a "I Melt with You" 12-inch ep for Record Store day. Check out the dates below.

JUNE 12San Diego, CACasbah ( ACTORS supporting)
JUNE 13Riverside, CAConcert Lounge ( ACTORS supporting)
JUNE 14Los Angeles, CAEchoplex ( ACTORS supporting)
JUNE 16San Francisco, CAThe Chapel ( ACTORS supporting)
JUNE 18Portland, ORDoug Fir ( ACTORS supporting)
JUNE 19Seattle, WATriple Door ( ACTORS supporting)
JUNE 20Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theater
JUNE 23Denver, COSoiled Dove (Bootblacks supporting)
JUNE 25Milwaukee, WISummerfest
JUNE 26Evanston, ILSpace (Bootblacks supporting)
JUNE 28Three Oaks, MIThe Acorn (Bootblacks supporting)
JUNE 30Pittsburgh, PACrafthouse (Bootblacks supporting)
JULY 01Pawling, NYDaryl’s House (Bootblacks supporting)
JULY 02New York, NYSony Hall (Bootblacks supporting)
JULY 05Asbury Park, NJAsbury Lanes (Bootblacks supporting)
JULY 06Philadelphia, PAArdmore Music Hall (Bootblacks supporting)
JULY 08Atlanta, GAEarl’s (Bootblacks supporting)
JULY 10Tampa, FLOrpheum (Bootblacks supporting)
JULY 11West Palm Beach, FLRespectable Street (Bootblacks supporting)