Modern English to play 'After the Snow' in full on tour

by John Gentile
UK post-punkers Modern English are touring the USA this summer. For the tour, they'll be playing After the Snow in full during the set. The tour kicks off in July. They're also releasing a "I Melt with You" 12-inch ep for Record Store day. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|city
|venue
|JUNE 12
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah ( ACTORS supporting)
|JUNE 13
|Riverside, CA
|Concert Lounge ( ACTORS supporting)
|JUNE 14
|Los Angeles, CA
|Echoplex ( ACTORS supporting)
|JUNE 16
|San Francisco, CA
|The Chapel ( ACTORS supporting)
|JUNE 18
|Portland, OR
|Doug Fir ( ACTORS supporting)
|JUNE 19
|Seattle, WA
|Triple Door ( ACTORS supporting)
|JUNE 20
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theater
|JUNE 23
|Denver, CO
|Soiled Dove (Bootblacks supporting)
|JUNE 25
|Milwaukee, WI
|Summerfest
|JUNE 26
|Evanston, IL
|Space (Bootblacks supporting)
|JUNE 28
|Three Oaks, MI
|The Acorn (Bootblacks supporting)
|JUNE 30
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Crafthouse (Bootblacks supporting)
|JULY 01
|Pawling, NY
|Daryl’s House (Bootblacks supporting)
|JULY 02
|New York, NY
|Sony Hall (Bootblacks supporting)
|JULY 05
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Asbury Lanes (Bootblacks supporting)
|JULY 06
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ardmore Music Hall (Bootblacks supporting)
|JULY 08
|Atlanta, GA
|Earl’s (Bootblacks supporting)
|JULY 10
|Tampa, FL
|Orpheum (Bootblacks supporting)
|JULY 11
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Respectable Street (Bootblacks supporting)