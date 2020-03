17 hours ago by John Gentile

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Coachella has been postponed to the Fall. The event will now take place now take place on the weekends of 9, 10 and 11 October and 16, 17 and 18 October. Goldenvoice, the company that runs Coachella, has not stated as to whether there will be a change in performer lineup. See Goldenvoice's announcement below.