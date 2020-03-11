Jimmy Eat World have announced a summer tour for North America with The Front Bottoms. Turnover and Joyce Manor will join the bands as support on select dates. Jimmy Eat World released Surviving in 2019 on RCA. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 06
|Coca Cola Roxy
|Atlanta, GA (without The Front Bottoms, w/Turnover)
|Aug 07
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte, NC (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
|Aug 08
|Red Hat Amphitheatre
|Raleigh, NC (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
|Aug 09
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore, MD (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
|Aug 11
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY (co-headline The Front Bottoms w/Turnover)
|Aug 14
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park, NJ (co-headline The Front Bottoms w/Turnover)
|Aug 15
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA (co-headline The Front Bottoms w/Turnover)
|Aug 16
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Boston, MA (co-headline The Front Bottoms, w/ Turnover)
|Aug 18
|Rebel
|Toronto, ON (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
|Aug 20
|Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Indianapolis, IN (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
|Aug 21
|The Fillmore Detroit
|Detroit, MI (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
|Aug 22
|PNC Pavilion
|Cincinnati, OH (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
|Aug 26
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, MN (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
|Aug 27
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, WI (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
|Aug 28
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
|Aug 29
|Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
|Kansas City, MO (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
|Aug 31
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
|Sep 01
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
|Sep 04
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
|San Diego, CA (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
|Sep 05
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix, AZ (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)