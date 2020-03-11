Jimmy Eat World announce North American tour

by Tours

Jimmy Eat World have announced a summer tour for North America with The Front Bottoms. Turnover and Joyce Manor will join the bands as support on select dates. Jimmy Eat World released Surviving in 2019 on RCA. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 06Coca Cola RoxyAtlanta, GA (without The Front Bottoms, w/Turnover)
Aug 07Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotte, NC (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
Aug 08Red Hat AmphitheatreRaleigh, NC (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
Aug 09MECU PavilionBaltimore, MD (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
Aug 11The Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY (co-headline The Front Bottoms w/Turnover)
Aug 14Stone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park, NJ (co-headline The Front Bottoms w/Turnover)
Aug 15The Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA (co-headline The Front Bottoms w/Turnover)
Aug 16Rockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston, MA (co-headline The Front Bottoms, w/ Turnover)
Aug 18RebelToronto, ON (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
Aug 20Amphitheater at White River State ParkIndianapolis, IN (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
Aug 21The Fillmore DetroitDetroit, MI (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
Aug 22PNC PavilionCincinnati, OH (w/The Front Bottoms, Turnover)
Aug 26The ArmoryMinneapolis, MN (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
Aug 27The RaveMilwaukee, WI (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
Aug 28Byline Bank Aragon BallroomChicago, IL (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
Aug 29Arvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas City, MO (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
Aug 31Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, CO (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
Sep 01The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
Sep 04Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSUSan Diego, CA (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)
Sep 05Arizona Federal TheatrePhoenix, AZ (w/The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor)