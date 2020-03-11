Sleater-Kinney and Wilco announce tour (US)

by Tours

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco have announced a co-headlining tour around the United States this summer. They will be joined on select dates by Nnamdi. Sleater-Kinney released The Center Won’t Hold in 2019 on Mom + Pop Music. Wilco released Ode to Joy in 2019 on dBpm Records. Check out the date below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 06First Interstate Center for the ArtsSpokane, WA
Aug 08Peak to Sky FestivalBig Sky, MT
Aug 11Red Rocks AmphitheaterMorrison, CO (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 13Arvest Bank Theatre At the MidlandKansas City, MO (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 14Saint Louis Music ParkMaryland Heights, MO (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 15Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlanta, GA (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 16Ascend AmphitheaterNashville, TN (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 18Salvage StationAsheville, NC (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 19Altria TheaterRichmond, VA (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 21Merriweather Post PavilionColumbia, MD (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 22Forest Hills StadiumFlushing, NY (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 23The Mann CenterPhiladelphia, PA (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 25Blue Hills Bank PavilionBoston, MA (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 26Thompson's PointPortland, ME (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 27ArtparkLewiston, NY (w/Nnamdi)
Aug 29Jay Pritzker PavilionChicago, IL (w/Nnamdi)