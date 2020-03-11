Sleater-Kinney and Wilco have announced a co-headlining tour around the United States this summer. They will be joined on select dates by Nnamdi. Sleater-Kinney released The Center Won’t Hold in 2019 on Mom + Pop Music. Wilco released Ode to Joy in 2019 on dBpm Records. Check out the date below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 06
|First Interstate Center for the Arts
|Spokane, WA
|Aug 08
|Peak to Sky Festival
|Big Sky, MT
|Aug 11
|Red Rocks Amphitheater
|Morrison, CO (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 13
|Arvest Bank Theatre At the Midland
|Kansas City, MO (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 14
|Saint Louis Music Park
|Maryland Heights, MO (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 15
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Atlanta, GA (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 16
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville, TN (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 18
|Salvage Station
|Asheville, NC (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 19
|Altria Theater
|Richmond, VA (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 21
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia, MD (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 22
|Forest Hills Stadium
|Flushing, NY (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 23
|The Mann Center
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 25
|Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
|Boston, MA (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 26
|Thompson's Point
|Portland, ME (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 27
|Artpark
|Lewiston, NY (w/Nnamdi)
|Aug 29
|Jay Pritzker Pavilion
|Chicago, IL (w/Nnamdi)