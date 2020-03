Philadelphia hardcore punk band Blacklisted will be releasing two remastered songs digitally and on vinyl through Deathwish May 1. The single will be called “Eye For An Eye” and the songs will be “Nowhere, USA” and “Eye For An Eye” both off of their 2005 split EP with First Blood, Dead Man's Hands III. Blacklisted released When People Grow, People Go in 2015. Check out the audio for “Eye For An Eye” below.