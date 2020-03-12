The Bouncing Souls announced Stoked For The Summer dates

The Bouncing Souls announced Stoked For The Summer dates
by Festivals & Events

Asbury Park punks The Bouncing Souls have announced their annual "Stoked For The Summer" show dates. This year they will be taking the show on the road and have announced dates in their hometown Asbury Park, NJ, and have expanded the dates to Denver, CO and Vienna, AT this summer. Tickets go on sale tomorrow. The Bouncing Souls released Crucial Moments [EP] in 2019.

DatesLocationVenueDetails
July 11Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stagew/ Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, more artists and activities to be announced
July 18Denver, COMission Ballroomw/ The Menzingers, more artists and activities to be announced
August 11Vienna, ATArena Wienw/ Strike Anywhere, The Adolescents, Petrol Girls, Make War