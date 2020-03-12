Asbury Park punks The Bouncing Souls have announced their annual "Stoked For The Summer" show dates. This year they will be taking the show on the road and have announced dates in their hometown Asbury Park, NJ, and have expanded the dates to Denver, CO and Vienna, AT this summer. Tickets go on sale tomorrow. The Bouncing Souls released Crucial Moments [EP] in 2019.
|Dates
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|July 11
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|w/ Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, more artists and activities to be announced
|July 18
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|w/ The Menzingers, more artists and activities to be announced
|August 11
|Vienna, AT
|Arena Wien
|w/ Strike Anywhere, The Adolescents, Petrol Girls, Make War