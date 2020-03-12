Punknews is excited to premiere the debut LP by Oakland, CA queercore quartert Middle-Aged Queers. The band, comprised of punk veterans who have served in the ranks of acts like Flipper, Fang, Yaphet Kotto, and more; bring their experience to the fore with a decidedly DIY punk sound recording the album in under 8 hours and on a shoestring budget.
The album is released tomorrow via their own label Outpunx Records, with a special limited edition in pink vinyl available via Sell The Heart Records. The band will be playing a record release gig at the infamous Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, as well as a line of dates set up for the coming months. You can check out the stream, and all of those gig dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 13
|Bottom Of The Hill (record release party)
|San Francisco, CA w/ GayC/DC, Homobiles
|Apr 03
|Golden Bull (Oakland record release party)
|Oakland, CA w/ Easy Queen, The Big Forgive, 9pm
|Apr 17
|Blue Lagoon
|Santa Cruz, CA w/ The Nunns, Born Jealous, The Oilies
|Apr 18
|Winters Tavern
|Pacifica, CA w/ Lolly Gaggers, Erik Core, The Love Songs
|Apr 19
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA w/ Frack, Addalemon
|May 01
|My Bar
|Kailua-Kona, HI w/ El Sancho and The Alcohaoles
|May 02
|Downbeat
|Honolulu, HI w/ Grapefruit
|May 15
|Toxic Toast
|Long Beach, CA
|May 16
|Tower Bar
|San Diego, CA w/ The Gay Agenda
|May 17
|The Sardine
|San Pedro, CA w/ The Reflectors