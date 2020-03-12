Punknews is excited to premiere the debut LP by Oakland, CA queercore quartert Middle-Aged Queers. The band, comprised of punk veterans who have served in the ranks of acts like Flipper, Fang, Yaphet Kotto, and more; bring their experience to the fore with a decidedly DIY punk sound recording the album in under 8 hours and on a shoestring budget.

The album is released tomorrow via their own label Outpunx Records, with a special limited edition in pink vinyl available via Sell The Heart Records. The band will be playing a record release gig at the infamous Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, as well as a line of dates set up for the coming months. You can check out the stream, and all of those gig dates, below.