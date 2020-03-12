Check out Middle-Aged Queers new album in full

Middle-Aged Queers
by Streams

Punknews is excited to premiere the debut LP by Oakland, CA queercore quartert Middle-Aged Queers. The band, comprised of punk veterans who have served in the ranks of acts like Flipper, Fang, Yaphet Kotto, and more; bring their experience to the fore with a decidedly DIY punk sound recording the album in under 8 hours and on a shoestring budget.

The album is released tomorrow via their own label Outpunx Records, with a special limited edition in pink vinyl available via Sell The Heart Records. The band will be playing a record release gig at the infamous Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, as well as a line of dates set up for the coming months. You can check out the stream, and all of those gig dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 13Bottom Of The Hill (record release party)San Francisco, CA w/ GayC/DC, Homobiles
Apr 03Golden Bull (Oakland record release party)Oakland, CA w/ Easy Queen, The Big Forgive, 9pm
Apr 17Blue LagoonSanta Cruz, CA w/ The Nunns, Born Jealous, The Oilies
Apr 18Winters TavernPacifica, CA w/ Lolly Gaggers, Erik Core, The Love Songs
Apr 19Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA w/ Frack, Addalemon
May 01My BarKailua-Kona, HI w/ El Sancho and The Alcohaoles
May 02DownbeatHonolulu, HI w/ Grapefruit
May 15Toxic ToastLong Beach, CA
May 16Tower BarSan Diego, CA w/ The Gay Agenda
May 17The SardineSan Pedro, CA w/ The Reflectors