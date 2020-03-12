Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences along with the JUNOS and CBC Music have announced the cancellation of the 2020 JUNO Awards and all events planned during the week relating to the awards. The Canadian music awards were to be hosted by Alessia Cara and were to take place this Sunday, March 15 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The cancellation comes over concerns due to COVID-19. See the joint statement below.

Joint statement regarding 2020 Juno week and awards

Through our collaborative discussions and with input and guidance and the full support of our trusted partners, including the Province of Saskatchewan, the City of Saskatoon, Tourism Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, it is with an incredibly heavy heart that we collectively confirm the cancellation of the 49th Annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week activities in Saskatoon due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities. We know this is the right decision based on the information we currently have and are continuing to receive. The situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

We salute and appreciate all the 2020 nominees. CARAS will continue to explore options to coordinate an alternative way to honour this year’s JUNO Award winners and Special Award Recipients and support the creators and participants that so greatly benefit from the work done by CARAS and the JUNOS.