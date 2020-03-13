Record Store Day postponed to June 20, 2020

Amid thousands of canceled tours and shows due to the Coronavirus threat, Record Store Day has also postponed its annual event. RD 2020 is now scheduled for June 20, 2020. See the organization's statement below.

Record Store Day statement Record Store Day is a worldwide event celebrating record stores and their place in the community. In the interest of being good members of those local, national and worldwide communities, we've decided to move the date of Record Store Day 2020 to JUNE 20.

The basic plan is to shift everything to that date, but there are a lot of people and things involved with a worldwide event like this, and a lot of moving pieces, so be nice to your record store if they don't have an immediate answer to your questions. We're all working on, well, everything.

Wash your hands. Take care. We want everyone to be happy, healthy and looking forward to getting together for the party. #RSD20 #RSDJUNE20