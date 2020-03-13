Spanish Love Songs announce additional tour dates

Spanish Love Songs
by Tours

Spanish Love Songs have expanded their already announced tour with Future Teens and Dollar Signs to cover additional Western US dates, see below to view the added dates. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020.

DateVenueLocation
APR 16 THUThe GarageBurnsville, MN, United States
APR 17 FRICobra LoungeChicago, IL, United States
APR 18 SATThe SymposiumLakewood, OH, United States
APR 19 SUNVelvet UndergroundToronto, ON, Canada
APR 21 TUEFoufounes ÉlectriquesMontreal, QC, Canada
APR 22 WEDOnce BallroomSomerville, MA, United States
APR 24 FRIFirst Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA, United States
APR 25 SATKnitting Factory BrooklynBrooklyn, NY, United States
APR 26 SUNUnion StageWashington, DC, United States
APR 28 TUEMOHAWK PLACEBuffalo, NY, United States
APR 29 WEDThe SanctuaryHamtramck, MI, United States
APR 30 THUFunhouse @ Mr. SmallsMillvale, PA, United States
MAY 1 FRIBig Room BarColumbus, OH, United States
MAY 2 SATThe EndNashville, TN, United States
MAY 4 MONRuinsDallas, TX, United States
MAY 5 TUEMohawk AustinAustin, TX, United States
MAY 7 THUThe Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ, United States
MAY 8 FRIKensington ClubSan Diego, CA, United States
MAY 9 SATChain ReactionAnaheim, CA, United States
MAY 10 SUNThee ParksideSan Francisco, CA, United States
MAY 12 TUEFunhouseSeattle, WA, United States
MAY 13 WEDTwilight Cafe & BarPortland, OR, United States
MAY 15 FRIKilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT, United States
MAY 16 SATLarimer LoungeDenver, CO, United States