Spanish Love Songs have expanded their already announced tour with Future Teens and Dollar Signs to cover additional Western US dates, see below to view the added dates. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|APR 16 THU
|The Garage
|Burnsville, MN, United States
|APR 17 FRI
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL, United States
|APR 18 SAT
|The Symposium
|Lakewood, OH, United States
|APR 19 SUN
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON, Canada
|APR 21 TUE
|Foufounes Électriques
|Montreal, QC, Canada
|APR 22 WED
|Once Ballroom
|Somerville, MA, United States
|APR 24 FRI
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA, United States
|APR 25 SAT
|Knitting Factory Brooklyn
|Brooklyn, NY, United States
|APR 26 SUN
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC, United States
|APR 28 TUE
|MOHAWK PLACE
|Buffalo, NY, United States
|APR 29 WED
|The Sanctuary
|Hamtramck, MI, United States
|APR 30 THU
|Funhouse @ Mr. Smalls
|Millvale, PA, United States
|MAY 1 FRI
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH, United States
|MAY 2 SAT
|The End
|Nashville, TN, United States
|MAY 4 MON
|Ruins
|Dallas, TX, United States
|MAY 5 TUE
|Mohawk Austin
|Austin, TX, United States
|MAY 7 THU
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ, United States
|MAY 8 FRI
|Kensington Club
|San Diego, CA, United States
|MAY 9 SAT
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA, United States
|MAY 10 SUN
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA, United States
|MAY 12 TUE
|Funhouse
|Seattle, WA, United States
|MAY 13 WED
|Twilight Cafe & Bar
|Portland, OR, United States
|MAY 15 FRI
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT, United States
|MAY 16 SAT
|Larimer Lounge
|Denver, CO, United States