Dropkick Murphys reschedule Boston Blowout dates due to COVID-19

Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be rescheduling their remaining St. Patrick’s Day shows due to the spread of COVID-19. The shows will be rescheduled for Sept 11, 12, and 13 with the show on the 11 serving as a record release show. The tickets that were sold for the original March shows will be honoured at the rescheduled shows. The Murphys Boxing event that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been cancelled and refunds are available for those who bought tickets. See the band’s statement below.

Dropkick Murphys’ statement

Hi everyone -

Due to the Coronavirus, we’ve decided to take the prudent step to postpone our remaining St. Patricks Day Boston shows and boxing event.

With a State of Emergency declared in Massachusetts, we feel this is the only responsible decision. We don’t want to be part of aiding the further spread of this virus.

The shows will be rescheduled for Sept 11, 12, & 13, and the only bit of positive news we have for you is that these new dates will serve as our record release shows for our new Album which comes out on Sept 11th.

We are working to have all the same support acts on the new shows. Obviously all these bands need to check their schedules - we will send another update once all those bands have been able to review their schedules.

We love you all and care about your safety above and beyond anything else.

Respectfully,

Dropkick Murphys

***Here are the details:

SEPTEMBER

Fri 11 Big Night Live

Sat 12 HOB matinee

Sat 12 HOB evening show

Sun 13 HOB

**Sat March 14 HOB matinee tix will be honored at SAT SEP 12 HOB MATINEE SHOW.

**Sun March 15 HOB tix will be honored at SUN SEP 13 HOB show

**Mon March 16 Big Night Live tix will be honored at the FRI SEP 11 BIG NIGHT LIVE SHOW

**Tue March 17 HOB tix will be honored at SAT SEP 12 HOB EVENING SHOW

March 14 Murphys Boxing is cancelled.

Refunds for Boxing tix purchased at HOB box office or online - and the concerts if you can’t make the rescheduled dates -can be obtained at original point of purchase. For more information, please call Ticketmaster Customer Service at 1-800-653-8000 or visit: https://livemu.sc/2w0IfdZ

IF YOU PURCHASED A BOXING TICKET DIRECT FROM ONE OF THE FIGHTERS, you must get your refund from that fighter.

All tickets will be honored at the new date and ticket holders will be receiving an update with this information from Ticketmaster within 24 hours.

