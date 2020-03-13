The Adicts announce spring/summer tour dates

by Tours

The Adicts have announced more tour dates for 2020. They will be playing in the United States as well as around Europe this spring and summer. The Adicts released And It Was So! in 2017 on Nuclear Blast. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 25Punk In The ParkOrange County, CA
Apr 30SlaktkyrkanStockholm, SE
May 01Musikens HusGöteborg, SE
May 02Plan BMalmö, SE
May 08Gagarin 205Athens, GR
May 09ZikenstockLe Cateau-Cambrésis, FR
May 10Punk & DisorderlyBerlin, DE
May 24Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
Jun 19Kalikenyo Rock FestivalJuneda, SP
Jun 20Azkena Rock FestivalVitoria-Gasteiz, SP
Jun 27God Save The KouignPenmarch, FR
Aug 09Rebellion FestivalBlackpool, UK
Aug 13M.A.U. ClubRostock, DE
Aug 14Spirit FestivalRoitzschjora, DE
Aug 15Pod Parou FestivalVyskov, CZ
Sep 26Northumbria University Newcastle, City CampusNewcastle, UK