The Adicts have announced more tour dates for 2020. They will be playing in the United States as well as around Europe this spring and summer. The Adicts released And It Was So! in 2017 on Nuclear Blast. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 25
|Punk In The Park
|Orange County, CA
|Apr 30
|Slaktkyrkan
|Stockholm, SE
|May 01
|Musikens Hus
|Göteborg, SE
|May 02
|Plan B
|Malmö, SE
|May 08
|Gagarin 205
|Athens, GR
|May 09
|Zikenstock
|Le Cateau-Cambrésis, FR
|May 10
|Punk & Disorderly
|Berlin, DE
|May 24
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jun 19
|Kalikenyo Rock Festival
|Juneda, SP
|Jun 20
|Azkena Rock Festival
|Vitoria-Gasteiz, SP
|Jun 27
|God Save The Kouign
|Penmarch, FR
|Aug 09
|Rebellion Festival
|Blackpool, UK
|Aug 13
|M.A.U. Club
|Rostock, DE
|Aug 14
|Spirit Festival
|Roitzschjora, DE
|Aug 15
|Pod Parou Festival
|Vyskov, CZ
|Sep 26
|Northumbria University Newcastle, City Campus
|Newcastle, UK