Hot Mulligan announce tour (US)

Michigan pop-punks Hot Mulligan have announced an American tour with one Canadian date for this spring. The band will be joined by Heart Attack Man and Fredo Disco and Super American as support. Hot Mulligan released their second album you’ll be fine earlier this month on No Sleep Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 28The GarageMinneapolis, MN
May 29The RinoKansas City, MO
May 30Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
May 31Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 02CrocodileSeattle, WA
Jun 03Hawthorne TheaterPortland, OR
Jun 05CornerstoneBerkeley, CA
Jun 06Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Jun 07Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Jun 09Empire Control RoomAustin, TX
Jun 10Ellum Art CoDallas, TX
Jun 11FOH LoungeSpringfield, MO
Jun 12High WattNashville, TN
Jun 13PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Jun 14SoundbarOrlando, FL
Jun 16MotorcoDurham, NC
Jun 17OttobarBaltimore, MD
Jun 18The FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 19Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Jun 20Webster UndergroundHartford, CT
Jun 21Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Jun 23Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Jun 24Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Jun 25Spirit HallPittsburgh, PA
Jun 26Saint Andrews HallDetroit, MI
Jun 27The PhantasyLakewood, OH
Jun 28Bottom LoungeChicago, IL