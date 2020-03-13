Michigan pop-punks Hot Mulligan have announced an American tour with one Canadian date for this spring. The band will be joined by Heart Attack Man and Fredo Disco and Super American as support. Hot Mulligan released their second album you’ll be fine earlier this month on No Sleep Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 28
|The Garage
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 29
|The Rino
|Kansas City, MO
|May 30
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|May 31
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 02
|Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 03
|Hawthorne Theater
|Portland, OR
|Jun 05
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|Jun 06
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 07
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 09
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|Jun 10
|Ellum Art Co
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 11
|FOH Lounge
|Springfield, MO
|Jun 12
|High Watt
|Nashville, TN
|Jun 13
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 14
|Soundbar
|Orlando, FL
|Jun 16
|Motorco
|Durham, NC
|Jun 17
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Jun 18
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 19
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Jun 20
|Webster Underground
|Hartford, CT
|Jun 21
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Jun 23
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Jun 24
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 25
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jun 26
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 27
|The Phantasy
|Lakewood, OH
|Jun 28
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL