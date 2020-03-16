Ron Reyes brews beer, enters it into competition

Ron Reyes is now a competitive brewer! The former singer of Black Flag and guitarist for Piggy has created a new beer called Pan De Agua Pale Ale.. As you can see, the logo is influenced by his time in Piggy. This brew follows a line of homebrews that Reyes has been making over the past decade.

Reyes described the beer: "A new Home brew Inspired by my Puerto Rican Heritage. My Mom would always have fresh Pan de Agua in the house. This 5 gallon batch has 3 lbs of homemade Pan de Agua in it. The grain and hops are inspired by the English and American influence on Beer in Puerto Rico. It is also the first beer i am submitting into a competition."

We'll let you know if the brew becomes widely available.