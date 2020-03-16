The Lawrence Arms finish recording new album

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley
The Lawrence Arms have announced via their social media that they have finished their new LP, and have sent it off to be mastered. This will be their 7th studio LP, and the title and release date are still TBA. You can check out their tweet below. TLA last released Metropole in 2014 via Epitaph Records.
Welp, it’s done. Our 2020 LP is DONE! Mixed and sequenced and off to be mastered. Before you ask, we don’t know the release date yet. Sheeeeit. Aren’t you supposed to be locked in your house anyway?
— The Lawrence Arms (@TheLawrenceArms) March 14, 2020