The Lawrence Arms finish recording new album

Posted by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley

The Lawrence Arms have announced via their social media that they have finished their new LP, and have sent it off to be mastered. This will be their 7th studio LP, and the title and release date are still TBA. You can check out their tweet below. TLA last released Metropole in 2014 via Epitaph Records.