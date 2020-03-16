Punk Till I Die Podcast #22 features a wild interview with former GWAR member and current Mobile Deathcamp frontman Todd Evans. The one time Beefcake the Mighty gives a completely unfiltered account of growing up in the Detroit thrash and punk scenes in the '80s, touring the world with the Scumdogs of the Universe, and hustling with his current crossover thrash project. This one is very funny and very filthy. But be warned - it's not for the faint of heart or easily offended. Punk Till I Die! You can click here to listen to the new episode.