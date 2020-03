13 hours ago by John Gentile

Original scheduled to take place on Memorial Day weekend, Punk Rock Bowling had been holding out re-scheduling the event as Memorial Day weekend carried the possibility of being outside the Coronavirus quarantine time frame. Last night they announced that PRB, following the wakes of dozens of other festivals,will be rescheduled. The new date is tentative Fall2020. The Festival also says it plans to add news bands. We'll keep you updated.