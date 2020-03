Podcast 7 hours ago by John Gentile

Episode #486 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! John, Em, and Adam grapple with our virulent new reality, recorded last week when things seem downright quaint compared to now. At least Adam got to be COOLDAD one last time before the bloodwave hit. Listen to the Episode right here!

