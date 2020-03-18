Amazon pauses CD and Vinyl shipments (and other non-essentials)

As reported by Rolling Stone, Amazon is halting shipment of Cds, Vinyl, and other non-essential items in order to prioritize items which are more important during the Coronavirus quarantine period. The online seller (which has previously decimated thousands of local, retail shops) stated they they are "prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products”. non essential shipments are expected to resume April 5. In the meantime, you can support your local businesses by purchasing directly from their online presence, if they have one, as always.