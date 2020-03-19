Boston punks DYS have announced a tour around Europe for this August. The band released a live album, More than Fashion: LIVE from the Gallery East Reunion in 2011 on Bridge 9 Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 05
|Amersham Arms
|London, UK
|Aug 06
|Rebellion Festival
|Blackpool, UK
|Aug 07
|Bloodstains Festival
|Leeds, UK
|Aug 08
|Brakrock Festival
|Duffel, BE
|Aug 09
|Blue Collar
|Eindhoven, NL
|Aug 10
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Aug 11
|Wild at Heart
|Berlin, DE
|Aug 12
|Monkey’s
|Hamburg, DE
|Aug 13
|Spirit Festival
|Leipzig, DE
|Aug 15
|Frantic Fest
|Francaville Al Mare, IT