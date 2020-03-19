DYS announce Summer European tour

DYS
by Tours

Boston punks DYS have announced a tour around Europe for this August. The band released a live album, More than Fashion: LIVE from the Gallery East Reunion in 2011 on Bridge 9 Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 05Amersham ArmsLondon, UK
Aug 06Rebellion FestivalBlackpool, UK
Aug 07Bloodstains FestivalLeeds, UK
Aug 08Brakrock FestivalDuffel, BE
Aug 09Blue CollarEindhoven, NL
Aug 10SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
Aug 11Wild at HeartBerlin, DE
Aug 12Monkey’sHamburg, DE
Aug 13Spirit FestivalLeipzig, DE
Aug 15Frantic FestFrancaville Al Mare, IT