Renounced announce tour (EU)

Renounced
by Tours

Renounced will be heading out on a European tour this April. Vatican will be playing support on all dates. Renounced released Beauty is a Destructive Angel in 2019 on Holy Roar Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 16Star and GarterManchester, UK
Apr 17Boston Music RoomLondon, UK
Apr 18Asylum 2Birmingham, UK
Apr 19JC BouckenborghAntwerp, BE
Apr 21Maze ClubBerlin, DE
Apr 22NaumannsLeipzig, DE
Apr 23FeierwerkMunich, DE
Apr 24Kulturfabrik KofmehlSolothurn, CH
Apr 25JugendhausBad Durkheim, DE
Apr 26Don’t PanicEssen, DE
Apr 27Le KlubParis, FR