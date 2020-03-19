Renounced will be heading out on a European tour this April. Vatican will be playing support on all dates. Renounced released Beauty is a Destructive Angel in 2019 on Holy Roar Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 16
|Star and Garter
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 17
|Boston Music Room
|London, UK
|Apr 18
|Asylum 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 19
|JC Bouckenborgh
|Antwerp, BE
|Apr 21
|Maze Club
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 22
|Naumanns
|Leipzig, DE
|Apr 23
|Feierwerk
|Munich, DE
|Apr 24
|Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
|Solothurn, CH
|Apr 25
|Jugendhaus
|Bad Durkheim, DE
|Apr 26
|Don’t Panic
|Essen, DE
|Apr 27
|Le Klub
|Paris, FR