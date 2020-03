7 hours ago by John Gentile

Triptykon are going to release a live album, recorded at Roadburn 2019. The album is called Requiem (Live at Roadburn and it finds the band playing all three parts of the "Requiem" suite. The orignal two parts were recorded by the Triptykon predecessor Celtic Frost. the third part has been unreleased until now. On the release, the band is backed by an entire orchestra, the Metropole Orkest. That's out May 15th, 2020 via Prowling Death Records / Century Media Records worldwide.