Watch Suzi Moon of Turbulent Hearts and Civet play a live show at 4:30pm est today!

Yesterday, we kicked off the Lockdown Feakout series with Crazy and the Brains! In the series, bands and artists play a live set for you in the lockdown of your own house while we ride out the Covid-19 Quarantine!

We've got an awesome installment today! Suzi Moon of Turbulent Hearts, Civet, and the new L.A. Machina playing a solo set just for you. She'll be doing some Turbulent Hearts tunes and some brand new, never heard before tracks!

So, be sure to stop back at 4:30pm est TODAY to watch Suzi play a live set and hopefully delay us losing our mind for a few mintues!