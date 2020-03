3 hours ago by John Gentile

Today is the 84th birthday of the mighty Upsetter himself, Lee Scratch Perry! Perry is as active as ever (he toured the world last year) and he has some new material coming out in 2020! On Record Store Day 2020, he'll release a new album with producer Daniel Boyle and Max Romeo called Dub Starship through the Horrorzone! Happy Birthday Mighty Upsetter and many, many, many more happy years to you! You can hear some of his classic productions and vocal tracks below!