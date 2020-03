Watch Thirst Things First drink oil, party, and mix a song… RIGHT NOW!

2 hours ago by John Gentile

OK! Our Lockdown Freakout series continues RIGHT NOW! Robo-humanoids from the future, Thirst Things First are partying it up and mixing a brand new song, too! (Also, the band includes Punknews; own Mikey E!)

The strange ensemble issued a statement about the event: "THIRST THINGS FIRST WILL BE HOLDING AN ONLINE TOWN HALL MEETING ON SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 3020 VIA TUBESFORHUMANS. ATTENDEES WILL BE EDUCATED ON OIL CONSUMPTION, MATTHEW SCOTT SANDERS, AND LISTEN IN, AS THE NEW ANTHEM OF THE QUARANTINE, "AF-AF," IS ENGINEERED AND PROGRAMMED. PLEASE ATTEND AND CONSUME OIL. ALSO KNOW THAT WE KNOW WE ARE BETTER THAN YOU AND NO HATEFUL HUMAN COMMENT COULD EVER OFFEND TEAM TTF. #OIL

Check that out below, right now!!!