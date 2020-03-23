Sound and Fury Festival has announced their line-up for 2020. Fiddlehead, Touché Amore, Knocked Loose, and Portrayal of Guilt are set to play among others. The festival will take place July 11 and 12 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in California. Sound and Fury have also released a statement regarding the current health crisis, saying in part
“We are 115 days away from July 11, and are hopeful and optimistic that Sound and Fury will go on as planned. But we will take a pragmatic approach to hosting the event. If it’s not conducive to health and happiness, the festival will not happen. If Sound and Fury is canceled, all weekend passes will be fully refunded.”
Check out the full statement and line-up below.
2020 Sound and Fury Fest Line-up
Absence of Mine
Angel Du$t
Anxious
Fiddlehead
God’s Hate
Gulch
Gunn
Jesus Piece
Knocked Loose
Magnitude
Method of Doubt
Never Ending Game
Nothing
One Step Closer
Portrayal of Guilt
Regional Justice Center
Result of Choice
Risk
Slowbleed
Sunami
Superheaven
Touche Amore
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (afterparty only)
|Date
|Venue
|City
|July 11 & 12
|Ventura County Fairgrounds
|Ventura, CA