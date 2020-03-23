Sound and Fury Festival has announced their line-up for 2020. Fiddlehead, Touché Amore, Knocked Loose, and Portrayal of Guilt are set to play among others. The festival will take place July 11 and 12 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in California. Sound and Fury have also released a statement regarding the current health crisis, saying in part

“We are 115 days away from July 11, and are hopeful and optimistic that Sound and Fury will go on as planned. But we will take a pragmatic approach to hosting the event. If it’s not conducive to health and happiness, the festival will not happen. If Sound and Fury is canceled, all weekend passes will be fully refunded.”

Check out the full statement and line-up below.