Sound and Fury Festival announce 2020 line-up

Sound and Fury Festival announce 2020 line-up
by Festivals & Events

Sound and Fury Festival has announced their line-up for 2020. Fiddlehead, Touché Amore, Knocked Loose, and Portrayal of Guilt are set to play among others. The festival will take place July 11 and 12 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in California. Sound and Fury have also released a statement regarding the current health crisis, saying in part

“We are 115 days away from July 11, and are hopeful and optimistic that Sound and Fury will go on as planned. But we will take a pragmatic approach to hosting the event. If it’s not conducive to health and happiness, the festival will not happen. If Sound and Fury is canceled, all weekend passes will be fully refunded.”

Check out the full statement and line-up below.

2020 Sound and Fury Fest Line-up

Absence of Mine

Angel Du$t

Anxious

Fiddlehead

God’s Hate

Gulch

Gunn

Jesus Piece

Knocked Loose

Magnitude

Method of Doubt

Never Ending Game

Nothing

One Step Closer

Portrayal of Guilt

Regional Justice Center

Result of Choice

Risk

Slowbleed

Sunami

Superheaven

Touche Amore

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (afterparty only)

DateVenueCity
July 11 & 12Ventura County FairgroundsVentura, CA