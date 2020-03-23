Watch Teenage Bigfoot play a live set at 4pm est today!

We're continuing our Lockdown Freakout series this week! In the series, we stream live performances to you in the comfort of your own quarantine zone so you can get the feel of going out without leaving your six-foot safety bubble!

Today at 4pm est, we're brining you a full live set from Teenage Bigfoot! Teenage Bigfoot megre classic pop-punk with skate punk and just crank out the sweetest jams. Be sure to stop back at 4pm today to see them kick it live!

Then, be sure to stop back later this week for some more Lockdown Freakout episodes! Wednesday at 4pm, Audrey Crash of Pushin It the Limit plays some tunes and might talk about her music therapy practice. Then, on Friday at 4pm, Stolen Wheelchairs will blast through a full set of full on punk rock. We'll see you then!