The Best Midwestern podcast, with hosts Greg Simpson and Scott Heisel, continues to explore the US midwest state-by-state, here's what Greg has to say about this outing: "On the 9th installment of our state-by-state series, it's the state you've been on the edge of your seat for 8 months for… Kansas! Seriously though, Kansas rules. From being a hub for the second movement of jazz in the 1930s-1950s to rad under-appreciated 80s punk to late 90s emo, Kansas has it all, baby!" Click below to check it out or subscribe in iTunes .

