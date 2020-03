12 hours ago by Em Moore

English DIY-punks Dream Nails have released a new song. The song is called “Kiss My Fist” and is off of their self-titled debut full-length due out April 3 on Alcopop! Records. Dream Nails have had to postpone their previously announced spring tour dates until the fall. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced. The band released their EP Dare to Care in 2017. Check out “Kiss My Fist” below.