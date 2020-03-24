Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day covers “I Think We're Alone Now”

Lead singer and guitarist of Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, has released a cover of Tommy James and The Shondells song “I Think We’re Alone Now”. In keeping with the quarantine rules, he recorded the cover in his bedroom. The message along with the video reads:

Dear friends..

While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells “I Think We’re Alone Now” in my bedroom.

I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.

Love BJ

Check out the video below.