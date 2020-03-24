AJJ have announced rescheduled US tour dates for September. The tour was originally scheduled for March but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Tickets purchased for the March dates will be honoured. Xiu Xiu with Jonathan Meiburg and Emperor X will be playing support on all dates. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020 on AJJ unlimited LTD. Check out the new dates below.