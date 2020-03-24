AJJ announce recheduled tour dates

AJJ have announced rescheduled US tour dates for September. The tour was originally scheduled for March but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Tickets purchased for the March dates will be honoured. Xiu Xiu with Jonathan Meiburg and Emperor X will be playing support on all dates. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020 on AJJ unlimited LTD. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 02Soma SidestageSan Diego, CA
Sep 03The Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Sep 04Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Sep 05Great Amercian Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Sep 06Holland ProjectReno, NV
Sep 08Wonder BallroomPortland, OR
Sep 09The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Sep 10The OlympicBoise, ID
Sep 11Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT
Sep 12Oriental TheaterDenver, CO
Sep 13Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Sep 15Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ