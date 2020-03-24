AJJ have announced rescheduled US tour dates for September. The tour was originally scheduled for March but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Tickets purchased for the March dates will be honoured. Xiu Xiu with Jonathan Meiburg and Emperor X will be playing support on all dates. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020 on AJJ unlimited LTD. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 02
|Soma Sidestage
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 03
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 04
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 05
|Great Amercian Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 06
|Holland Project
|Reno, NV
|Sep 08
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Sep 09
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 10
|The Olympic
|Boise, ID
|Sep 11
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sep 12
|Oriental Theater
|Denver, CO
|Sep 13
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Sep 15
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ