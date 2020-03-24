We've got more live shows streaming this week! Here's what's planned so far!

The quarantine is in full force now and we are BUGGING OUT at Punknews. So, for the past week or so, we've been curating a series of live, streamed shows to try to keep sane. We've got some cool ones coming up.

On Wednesday at 4pm est, Audrey Crash of Pushin it 2 the Limit will be playing solo style. She's also a music therapist and will talk a little bit about the befits of music therapy. Then, on Friday, Stolen Wheelchairs will blast through a set of stright up punk rock fury! THEN, on Monday, neo-ska champs Catbite will come at you in duo style with some sweet, sweet ska tuneage. See you back here!

You can also check out our previous sessions with Crazy and the Brains, Suzi Moon of Turbulent Hearts and Civet, and Teenage Bigfoot below!