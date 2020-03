8 hours ago by John Gentile

It appears that The Rentiers are still active. The band, which is headed by Plow United's Joel Tannenbaum, released the Get More Loot and Move to a Boot! EP this week. The new recording includes Tannebaum and Mike Bardzik, with additional contributions from Scotty Sandwich, Will Greene and Anthony Pieruccini. Check it out below. Tannenbaum is also fronting a newer band called Code of the Jaguar, who released new material earlier this year.